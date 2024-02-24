Share
News

Celebrity Animal Dead - Officials Say Vandal 'Ultimately Responsible'

 By The Associated Press  February 23, 2024 at 10:35pm
Share

Flaco, the Eurasian eagle-owl who escaped from New York City’s Central Park Zoo and became one of the city’s most beloved celebrities as he flew around Manhattan, has died, zoo officials announced Friday.

A little over a year after he was freed from his cage at the zoo in a criminal act that has yet to be solved, Flaco apparently collided with an Upper West Side building, the zoo said in a statement.

“The vandal who damaged Flaco’s exhibit jeopardized the safety of the bird and is ultimately responsible for his death,” the statement said.

“We are still hopeful that the NYPD which is investigating the vandalism will ultimately make an arrest.”

Staff from the Wild Bird Fund, a wildlife rehabilitation center, responded to the scene and declared Flaco dead shortly after the collision. He was taken to the Bronx Zoo for a necropsy.

Trending:
Prominent Investor Cancels New York Plans 40 Years in the Making After Trump Ruling

“We hoped only to see Flaco hooting wildly from the top of our local water tower, never in the clinic,” the World Bird Fund wrote in a post on X.

Flaco’s time in the sky began on Feb. 2, 2023, when someone breached a waist-high fence and slipped into the Central Park Zoo. Once inside, that person cut a hole through a steel mesh cage, freeing the owl that had arrived at the zoo as a fledgling nearly 13 years earlier.

Since the zoo suspended efforts to re-capture Flaco in February 2023, there has been no public information about the crime.

Until now, Flaco had defied the odds, thriving in the urban jungle despite a lifetime in captivity. He became one of the city’s most beloved characters. By day he lounged in Manhattan’s courtyards and parks or perches on fire escapes. He spent his nights hooting atop water towers and preying on the city’s abundant rats.

Should investigators continue to pursue the vandal?

He was known for turning up unexpectedly at New Yorkers’ windows and was tracked around the Big Apple by bird watchers.

His death prompted an outpouring of grief on social media Friday night.

One of Flaco’s most dedicated observers, David Barrett, suggested a temporary memorial at the bird’s favorite oak tree in Central Park.

There, fellow birders could “lay flowers, leave a note, or just be with others who loved Flaco,” Barrett wrote on X for the account Manhattan Bird Alert, which documented the bird’s whereabouts.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Warren Buffett Warns Investors in New Letter: Ignore Wall Street Financial Advisors and Pay Attention to This Man
Celebrity Animal Dead - Officials Say Vandal 'Ultimately Responsible'
Ship Damaged In Red Sea Attack, US Acknowledges Airstrike Against Underwater Asset
Arrests Made After Child's Body Found in Suitcase, Another Entombed in Concrete
LeBron James' Upcoming Olympics Appearance May Be in Jeopardy
See more...

Conversation