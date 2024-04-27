Innocent civilians continue to be inconvenienced as hyper-liberal politicians refuse to properly enforce the law.

Supermarket chain Harris Teeter is implementing a new security protocol across its Washington, D.C., locations in an attempt to combat rising crime rates, according to Fox Business.

The policies have been in effect since Wednesday, setting restrictions on procedures within the store.

Rules such as requiring customers to show receipts when leaving the premises and restrictions on the types of bags permitted in the store are among the changes.

Bags such as oversized backpacks, suitcases and large duffels won’t be allowed within store locations in D.C.

“Harris Teeter is committed to providing the highest quality, freshest products to all customers in the communities we serve,” the company told Fox Business. “Ensuring a safe shopping environment for both our customers and our valued associates is critical.

“These measures will help us maintain a safe shopping experience and continue providing the best service and goods at competitive prices to our customers. We thank our valued associates and customers for their cooperation and patience.”

Harris Teeter is far from the first store in the nation’s capital to change policies over increased crime.

CVS has closed one location in the area amid the rising rates.

Will you see these restrictions coming to more stores? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Also, a Safeway in the area had to put safety gates into its store in February after an ATM was robbed and destroyed. And, as Fox Business reported, Giant Food last September said it had lost half a million dollars to thieves in the nation’s capital.

The Washington Post reported that D.C. police logged 13,000 thefts last year — excluding vehicle theft or thefts from vehicles — a 23% increase from the prior year.

Other liberal areas in the country have seen theft incidents occurring.

Of course, leftist hot spot California seems to have more criminals than citizens as retailers flee the Golden State.

Liberal politicians have coddled and permitted criminals to run rampant, forcing businesses to implement new policies that deter criminals but also inconvenience innocent people.

Perhaps if politicians cared as much about law-abiding citizens as they did about criminals, this country would be a better place.

Maybe they’re afraid that if they caught and convicted these people, they’d lose voters.

After all, felons can’t vote.

_____________________________________________

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans.We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.