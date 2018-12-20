China says trade talks with US planned for January

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government says it will hold talks in January with Washington after the two sides agreed to a cease-fire in a tariff fight that threatens to chill global economic growth.

A Ministry of Commerce spokesman, Gao Feng, said Thursday the timing of the talks and other details are being worked out.

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed Dec. 1 to postponed more tariff hikes while the two sides negotiate over U.S. complaints that Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology.

