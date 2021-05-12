COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have tumbled to an average of around 600 per day — the lowest level in 10 months — with the number dropping to single digits in well over half the states and hitting zero on some days.

Confirmed infections, meanwhile, have fallen to about 38,000 a day on average, the lowest mark since mid-September.

They have plummeted 85 percent from a peak of more than a quarter-million cases per day in early January.

The last time deaths were this low was early July, nearly a year ago.

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. topped out in mid-January at an average of more than 3,400 a day, just a month into the biggest vaccination drive in the nation’s history.

Kansas reported no new deaths from Friday through Monday. In Massachusetts, the Boston Herald put a huge zero on Wednesday’s front page under the headline “First time in nearly a year state has no new coronavirus deaths.”

Nearly 45 percent of the nation’s adults are fully vaccinated, and over 58 percent have received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This week, Pfizer’s vaccine received authorization for use in 12- to 15-year-olds.

The overall U.S. death toll stands at about 583,000, and teams of experts consulted by the CDC projected in a report last week that new deaths and cases will fall sharply by the end of July and continue dropping after that.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.