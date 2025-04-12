Share
Death Toll from Nightclub Disaster Climbs to 225

 By The Associated Press  April 12, 2025 at 9:51am
Four people hospitalized after being rescued from the rubble of a roof collapse at a popular nightclub in the Dominican Republic died overnight, raising the death toll to 225, health officials said Saturday.

Officials said 189 people were rescued alive from the rubble of the popular venue in the capital Santo Domingo.

More than 200 were injured, with 15 of them still hospitalized, including five in critical condition.

Early on Tuesday, the roof at the nightclub Jet Set collapsed during a merengue concert.

Politicians, athletes and a fashion designer were among those enjoying live music when disaster struck.

As of Saturday morning, people remained at a forensics institute waiting for the return of their loved ones’ bodies.

Later in the day, health authorities said all 225 bodies had been returned to the victims’ families.

Health minister Victor Attalah told journalists Saturday there was a delay in identifying victims because the majority of them had to be matched using biometric data.

Victims identified so far include former Major League Baseball players Octavio Dotel and Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera. Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi whose brother is seven-time MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz also died.

Officials have said it is too soon to determine why the roof fell, although prosecutors visited the scene on Thursday after rescue crews began packing up and removed heavy equipment.

On Thursday, President Luis Abinader and First Lady Raquel Arbaje attended the burial of singer Rubby Pérez in Santo Domingo’s National Theater.

Pérez had been performing on stage at the packed Jet Set club early Tuesday when dust began falling from the ceiling and, seconds later, the roof caved.

Mourners clad in black and white streamed into the theater and some doubled over in tears as a recording of Pérez singing the national anthem played.

