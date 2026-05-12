Career Criminal Opens Fire on Police Officers While Out on Parole for the Same Crime

A convicted felon on parole for firing a gun at police was involved in a daylight shooting that took place along Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Tyler Brown opened fire on the street at about 1:30 p.m., according to WFXT-TV.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper and an armed civilian brought down Brown, officials said. The gunman was hospitalized and is in intensive care, according to WBTS-TV.

Two victims sitting in their cars were hit in the initial round of shots and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to WCVB-TV. Brown fired an estimated 50 to 60 shots seemingly at random before he was stopped.

Witness Joseph Minino Rodriguez said the shooter “just straight up gets into a gunfight with the cops.”

NEW: A madman was shooting a rifle at cars in Cambridge, MA today injuring two people. One thing to note, in MA these rifles are illegal for law-abiding citizens to possess. pic.twitter.com/M0wYQie8dU — Mass Daily News (@MassDailyNews) May 11, 2026

Brown, 46, pleaded guilty in 2021 to charges that included armed assault with intent to murder and attempted assault and battery by means of discharging a firearm after firing 13 shots at police in a May 2020 incident.

At that time, Brown was on probation after being convicted in 2014 for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and witness intimidation.

In 2021, then-District Attorney Rachel Rollins criticized the 5-6 year sentence Brown received, which was half of the 10 to 12 years prosecutors requested.

“My office recommended a significant sentence for Mr. Brown, given the nature of his offenses and the ​trauma and harm he inflicted. I am disappointed in the sentence that was imposed,” Rollins wrote in her statement then.

An officer involved in the 2020 attack filed a victim impact statement that read in part, “I am a firm believer that when Mr. Tyler Brown gets out, he will hurt, or worse, kill someone.”

“Probation apparently means nothing to Mr. Tyler Brown, nor does the value of life,” the statement said.

Witnesses said the incident began out of nowhere, according to WFXT.

More videos from the shooting in Cambridge earlier today. Reportedly at least two people were injured. Odds the would be killer went through the legal process to own that “short barrel rifle?” Very low. Almost as if criminals don’t follow “gun laws” 🤡#CityLife #boston… https://t.co/pGagQ5pIll pic.twitter.com/8Il5t9ts3Y — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) May 11, 2026

“A guy holding a rifle, a semi-automatic rifle…I ran. He just started shooting out of nowhere, and he shot a lot,” Dennis Rodriguez, who works at a nearby gas station, said. “The guy who was shooting, they shot him down over there.”

WFXT noted that Brown’s criminal record covers almost 20 years.

According to WBTS-TV, the civilian who intervened was a Marine licensed to carry a gun.

Witness Rachel Saveriano said he saved her life.

“I could see the shooter coming towards me in the middle of the road,” Saveriano said.

“I didn’t think I should get out of my car, but I didn’t really know what to do,” she said, adding that she froze until the Marine arrived.

“A man came around his car and pulled open my car door and made, like, a barricade,” Saveriano said. “He had a gun, and he told me to run, and I ran, and then I just screamed to people to run as I was running.”

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