Death toll in Czech mine explosion increases to 13

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PRAGUE (AP) — The death toll in a methane explosion that hit a coal mine in northeast Czech Republic increased to 13, a mining company said Friday.

OKD mining company spokesman Ivo Celechovsky said that 11 of the dead were Polish nationals while two were Czechs. Another 10 miners were injured in the explosion Thursday afternoon at the CSM mine near the town of Karvina. Previously, the death toll stood at five.

The Czech public television said two of the injured were still hospitalized in the city of Ostrava, with one of them in critical condition while another miner was treated in Karvina.

The explosion occurred about 800 meters (2,600 feet) underground.

OKD executive director Boleslav Kowalczyk said rescue efforts were continuing on Friday despite a fire in the mine.

TRENDING: Trump Fires Back Against NY Democrats After Trump Foundation Is Shut Down

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Czech counterpart Andrej Babis have offered their condolences to the families of the victims. The two leaders were expected to arrive at the mine on Friday.

“I wish to express words of deepest sympathy to all the close victims of the mining disaster in Karvina,” Morawiecki said. “This is a huge tragedy for all Poles and Czechs. On this difficult day, we strongly show our solidarity and sense of national community.”

Polish President Andrzej Duda also expressed his condolences on Twitter, saying “O Lord, keep the families of the miners in your care. RIP.”

___

This story has been corrected to show that the mine is called CSM, not CSA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.