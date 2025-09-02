Burkina Faso Bans Homosexual Behavior, Institutes Prison Sentences for Offenders

Burkina Faso’s parliament has passed a law banning homosexuality, with offenders facing two to five years in prison, the state broadcaster reported late Monday.

The amended family code was approved by the parliament on Monday in an unanimous vote that puts the code into effect more than a year after it was approved by the military government of Capt. Ibrahim Traore.

Burkina Faso joins the list of more than half of Africa’s 54 countries that have laws banning homosexuality, with the penalties ranging from several years in prison to the death penalty. The laws enjoy popularity in the countries where locals and officials have criticized homosexuality as behavior imported from abroad.

The new law goes into effect immediately, with individuals in same-sex relationships risking prison sentences, as well as fines, Justice Minister Edasso Rodrigue Bayala said during a briefing broadcast by the state TV. He described homosexual acts as “bizarre behavior.”

Officials touted the new law as a recognition of “marriage and family values” in Burkina Faso.

“You will go before the judge,” the justice minister said, addressing offenders.

