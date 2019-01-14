Democrats celebrate crop of new governors who took GOP seats

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democrats in seven states are celebrating capturing governor’s offices previously held by Republicans.

New Democratic chief executives took office Monday in red-leaning Kansas and solidly blue Illinois. Kansas’ Laura Kelly and Illinois’ J.B. Pritzker were the last two new Democratic governors to be sworn in after last year’s midterms.

Democrats also turned over governor’s offices in Maine, Michigan, Nevada and New Mexico. And Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ousted two-term Republican Gov. Scott Walker, a national conservative figure.

Democrats hold the governor’s office in 23 states, compared with 27 for Republicans. The GOP lost seven seats to Democrats but claimed the Alaska governorship, previously held by an independent.

Democrats were buoyed by the possibility some victories could signal a resurgence in the Midwest, where President Donald Trump did well in 2016.

