Parler Share
News
Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as his wife Casey applauds following a televised debate against Democratic opponent Charlie Crist in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Oct. 24.
Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as his wife Casey applauds following a televised debate against Democratic opponent Charlie Crist in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Oct. 24. (Rebecca Blackwell / AP)

DeSantis Soundly Beats Crist to Win 2nd Term as Florida Governor

 By The Associated Press  November 8, 2022 at 6:05pm
Parler Share

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won re-election to a second term on Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions.

DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest swing state.

He gained significant national attention during the coronavirus pandemic through his outspoken opposition to lockdowns and to mask and vaccine mandates, endearing him to Republicans and building him into a natural heir to former President Donald Trump in the minds of some voters.

The victory is certain to fuel speculation of a potential DeSantis presidential run. DeSantis has so far dodged questions on his possible Washington aspirations, skirting the subject repeatedly during his only debate with Crist in late October.

The governor was able to raise substantially more money than Crist, a 66-year-old Democrat who had previously served as a Republican governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011. Crist aimed his candidacy at moderate voters in Florida as he sought to reverse a losing streak for Democrats in the state. Crist resigned a congressional seat to run for governor this year.

Trending:
Fetterman Declares Republicans Will Take Early Election Lead Before 'Dramatic' Overnight Comeback for Democrats

Florida was once a perennial political battleground but has drifted rightward. Trump won the state twice and last year, in a significant milestone, the GOP notched more registered voters in Florida than Democrats for the first time in modern history, and then continued to widen the gap into November.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




DeSantis Soundly Beats Crist to Win 2nd Term as Florida Governor
GOP Sen. Rand Paul Beats Out Dem Rival to Win 3rd Term in Kentucky
Co-Founder of Country Band Alabama Dies, 'Heaven Gained Another Guitar/Fiddle Player Today'
Woman Finds Strange, Drunk Man in Her Bed - Shocking Identity Revealed to Be CFO of Major Company
'We Have Interfered ... And Will Continue': Did 'Putin's Chef' Just Admit to US Election Interference?
See more...

Conversation