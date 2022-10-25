Watch: DeSantis Absolutely Torches Charlie Crist, Leaves No Doubt in Fiery Debate Victory

All eyes were on Florida Monday night as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis faced off in his only debate with Republican-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist.

The debate, held at Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, Florida, was seen as Crist’s Hail Mary, last-ditch chance to make gains with Florida voters as early voting began Monday and with the 2022 midterms barely two weeks away.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s polling data, Crist has trailed DeSantis in the polls the entire race. DeSantis has maintained a comfortable seven-point or more lead for most of the year. In Monday night’s debate, Crist attempted to make up ground, but he was repeatedly zinged by his Republican opponent.

There were several noteworthy and incredible exchanges between the two men, but a handful received the most attention. At one point, DeSantis generated laughter from the audience after he called Crist an “worn-out, old donkey.”

“Why don’t you look in the eyes of the people of the state of Florida and say to them if you’re reelected, you will serve a full, four-year term as governor, yes or no?” Crist said in an attempt to back DeSantis into a corner, given that DeSantis is still a prospect for a 2024 White House run.

“Is it my time?” DeSantis asked while awaiting the debate moderator’s approval to speak. When the moderator gave the Florida governor the green light, the gloves came off.

“Well listen, I know that Charlie is interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just want to make things very, very clear: The only worn-out, old donkey I’m lookin’ to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” DeSantis said, sparking cheers from the audience. Crist even acknowledged DeSantis’ incredible line as he smiled and nodded.

Charlie Crist: “Say to [Floridians] You will serve a full 4 year term as governor?” Ron DeSantis: “… Is it my time? … The only worn out, old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist.” pic.twitter.com/0HqJ39qDQt — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) October 25, 2022

Do you think DeSantis will secure reelection in 2022? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In one of the most bizarre attacks leveled by Crist, the former lawmaker attempted to hit DeSantis on how he ran Florida during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. DeSantis had yet another masterful counter locked and loaded, which drew cheers from the crowd when he delivered.

WATCH: Charlie Crist claims reopening Florida was “politically convenient” DeSantis responds: “His supporters sued me to keep the kids out of school in 2020.” pic.twitter.com/tvLQ6gNSDQ — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) October 24, 2022

“He called for harsh lockdowns in 2020,” DeSantis said at one point, according to Politico. “If that would have happened, it would have destroyed the state of Florida … I lifted you up. I protected your rights.”

In another exchange that received plenty of audience feedback, Crist tried to argue that DeSantis, when he was a Republican lawmaker, failed to act on securing the border via legislation. DeSantis not only corrected the record, but he also pointed out that Crist, when he served in the lower chamber until the end of August, didn’t seem to want to show up to work.

“He, as a congressman, made $174,000 a year. Do you know how many days he showed up to work in Washington D.C. this year? Fourteen days. Imagine that deal for you, you show up 14 days and you make over a hundred grand? That’s the type of effort this guy puts in at actually doing his job,” DeSantis said.

Ron DeSantis: Charlie Crist showed up to work in Congress for only “14 days” “Imagine that deal for you! You show up 14 days and you make over 100 grand!” pic.twitter.com/k3bOSLQNCp — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) October 24, 2022

For most of the evening, Crist’s primary attack line involved accusing DeSantis of using the governor’s office for his political gain. Crist also tried to hit DeSantis on his response to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. However, it fizzled quickly as DeSantis’s response to the historic, catastrophic storm, by many observations, was excellent.

The topic of abortion also came up, as it’s seen as the Democrats’ only real chance of pushing back what many believe to be a red wave of victories on Nov. 8. DeSantis hit Crist for his apparent flip-flopping on his support for late-term abortions after previously not supporting such actions as a Republican.







“Is this an honest change of heart or is this a guy that’s going to shift with whatever wind he needs to?” DeSantis said, according to Politico.

Short of an unprecedented turn of events within the next two weeks, it seems clear that DeSantis has this one in the bag. Thank goodness.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.