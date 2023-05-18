Share
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference on April 17 as Wilton Simpson, the state's commissioner of agriculture, listens at the Reedy Creek Administration Building in Lake Buena Vista, the site of Disney World. (AP / John Raoux)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference on April 17 as Wilton Simpson, the state's commissioner of agriculture, listens at the Reedy Creek Administration Building in Lake Buena Vista, the site of Disney World. (AP / John Raoux)

Disney Scraps Plan to Move Thousands of Jobs to Florida

 By The Associated Press  May 18, 2023 at 12:24pm
The Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday that it was scrapping plans to build a new campus in central Florida and relocate 2,000 employees from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development.

The decision follows a year of blitzes from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature, with Disney filing a First Amendment lawsuit against him and other officials last month.

Disney had planned to build the campus about 20 miles from the giant Walt Disney World theme park resort, but Josh D’Amaro — chairman of the parks, experiences and products division — said in a memo to employees that “new leadership and changing business conditions” prompted the company to abandon those plans.

“I remain optimistic about the direction of our Walt Disney World business,” D’Amaro said. “We have plans to invest $17 billion and create 13,000 jobs over the next ten years. I hope we’re able to do so.”

DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the announcement.

Disney and DeSantis have been engaged in a tug-of-war for more than a year that has engulfed the company and the GOP governor in criticism as he prepares to launch an expected presidential bid in the coming weeks.

The feud started after Disney, in the face of significant pressure, publicly opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades, a policy critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”

As punishment, DeSantis took over Disney World’s self-governing district through legislation passed by lawmakers and appointed a new board of supervisors. Before the new board came in, the company signed agreements with the old board stripping the new supervisors of design and construction authority.

In response, the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature passed legislation allowing the DeSantis-appointed board to repeal those agreements and made the theme park resort’s monorail system subject to state inspection, when it previously had been done in-house.

Will Disney fold in its fight against DeSantis?

Disney’s suit against DeSantis alleges the governor waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation.” It asks a federal judge to void the takeover of the theme park district, as well as the DeSantis oversight board’s actions, on the grounds that they were violations of the company’s free speech rights.

The creation of Disney’s self-governing district by the Florida Legislature was instrumental in the company’s decision in the 1960s to build in Lake Buena Vista, near Orlando.

Disney told the state at the time that it planned to build a futuristic city that would include a transit system and urban planning innovations, so the company needed autonomy.

The futuristic city never materialized, however, and instead morphed into a second theme park that opened in 1982.

