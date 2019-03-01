SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

eBay rethinking future of StubHub and classified business

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 6:41am
Modified March 1, 2019 at 6:46am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — eBay is initiating review concerning the future of its StubHub and its classified ads business.

The e-commerce company said Friday that there’s no guarantee that the review will result in a sale, spin-off or other business combination involving its assets.

Activist investor Elliott Management said in a letter to the San Jose, California, company in January that it believed it would be better off without those businesses. Elliott wants eBay to focus on its online marketplace, saying that the change in direction could double the company’s stock price by the end of next year.

eBay Inc. is also adding Jesse Cohn of Elliott and Matt Murphy of Marvell Technology to its board. The company will add an independent director later in the year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







eBay rethinking future of StubHub and classified business
Thousands march against Algeria president’s bid for 5th term
US consumer spending fell sharp 0.5 percent in December
Trump claims ‘very good’ Kim relations despite failed summit
Icahn directors to take place of 3 on Caesars’ board
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×