Egypt restricts yellow vests sales to avoid copycat protests

CAIRO (AP) — Security officials and retailers say Egyptian authorities have restricted the sale of yellow reflective vests, fearing opponents might attempt to copy French protesters during next month’s anniversary of the 2011 popular uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

They say industrial safety equipment distributors have been instructed not to sell yellow vests to walk-in buyers, only to verified companies and only after securing police permission.

Security officials said restrictions would remain in force until the end of January. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to brief the media. Requests to the Interior Ministry for comment went unanswered.

The past two years, Egyptian authorities clamped down heavily to prevent any marches to commemorate the Jan. 25 anniversary of the start of the 2011 uprising.

