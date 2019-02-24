SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

EU training mission comes under attack in Mali

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2019 at 9:23am
Modified February 24, 2019 at 9:26am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The European Union training mission that is working to boost the Malian military says one of its centers has come under attack.

In a tweet Sunday, the mission known as EUTM said that no members of its team were wounded in the attack on the Koulikoro training center. It did, however, make reference to “injured Malian armed forces personnel.”

The attack marks the latest assault on international forces in Mali, where a French-led military operation first began fighting jihadists six years ago.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali has been a frequent target of attacks as well. On Saturday, the U.N. said that three Guinean peacekeepers had been killed during an attack on their vehicles in Siby near the capital of Bamako.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







EU training mission comes under attack in Mali
‘How to Train Your Dragon’ tops Oscar weekend with $55.5M
Writer tenacious in R. Kelly coverage that has spanned years
Iran launches cruise missile from submarine during drill
Sheriff: 1 body recovered from Texas cargo plane crash site
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×