Share
News

F1 Introduces New Safety Rule, Any Driver Who Doesn't Obey Will Be Reported

 By The Associated Press  October 8, 2023 at 6:58am
Share

Formula One drivers will have to change tires at least every 18 laps in the Qatar Grand Prix, which should make a three-stop strategy inevitable in the 57-lap race Sunday.

The governing body, the FIA, is acting over concerns that the Pirelli tires are being damaged when cars run over the pointed “pyramid” kerbs used at the Losail circuit.

The ruling means cars will have to stop at least three times unless the race is cut short for any reason.

Cars that use the same tires for more than 18 laps will be considered to be “in an unsafe condition” and reported to the stewards, the FIA said.

Any laps done in earlier sessions on tires that are then re-used for the race will count toward the total.

Trending:
Televised GOP Speaker Debate Canceled After Republicans Realize What This Would Mean

Tires analyzed after Friday practice showed signs that their interior structure was breaking down and there were similar signs in tires used in the 19-lap sprint race Saturday, even though that race had several safety-car periods when drivers slowed down.

The FIA and Pirelli suspect the problem is caused by “high-frequency interference” when cars run over the kerbs. Drivers have regularly been taking wide lines on the exit of corners to carry more speed, sometimes sliding across the kerbs in the process.

The track was already narrowed in one section Saturday by painting a tighter track-limit line in an effort to keep the drivers off the kerbs.

Max Verstappen starts on pole position for Sunday’s race after the Red Bull driver clinched his third consecutive F1 title Saturday in the sprint.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




F1 Introduces New Safety Rule, Any Driver Who Doesn't Obey Will Be Reported
2,000 People Reported Dead After Sudden and Powerful Natural Disaster Sweeps Country
Hezbollah Joins the Fray, Bombards Israel in Solidarity with Palestinian Fighters
15 People Dead After Inspecting Strange Object Kids Brought Home
Trump Steps Up Campaign - Advisers Expect Him to Win Crucial Caucus
See more...

Conversation