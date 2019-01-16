Falcons: McKinley with family following mental evaluation

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley is with a family member in Oakland after undergoing a mental evaluation prompted by a friend’s call to Los Angeles police.

Falcons spokesman Brian Cearns told The Associated Press McKinley “is in a good spot” and has been in “constant communication” with the team, including coach Dan Quinn. Cearns said McKinley is with an uncle in Oakland.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday night that a friend became concerned for McKinley’s well-being and summoned police. No criminal charges were filed. TMZ Sports says McKinley was cooperative when detained by officers.

It is not known what prompted McKinley’s friend to call police. Cearns says the situation has been resolved.

McKinley, who played collegiately at UCLA, was a first-round pick by the Falcons in 2017. He led the Falcons with seven sacks in 2018.

