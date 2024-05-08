Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul was ripped by fellow Democrats after she said that black children in one of New York City’s boroughs do not know what the word “computer” means.

Hochul made the remarks in Beverly Hills on Monday while in the Los Angeles area for a summit for leaders at the annual Milken Institute Global Conference.

As the governor discussed technological advances and her own state’s initiatives with artificial intelligence, she made some comments that ruffled feathers back home.

“Young black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word ‘computer’ is, they don’t know,” she said. “They don’t know these things.”

“I want the world to open up to all of them,” Hochul added. “Because when you have their diverse voices innovating solutions through technology, then you’re really addressing society’s broader challenges.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D): “Young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word ‘computer’ is…” 🤨pic.twitter.com/9x9nU05YDQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 7, 2024

The comments drew an immense and immediate backlash after they went viral on social media.

Numerous Democrats who represent the Bronx in the New York State Assembly unleashed on Hochul.

Do you think Kathy Hochul should resign? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Our children, far from being underestimated, are the epitome of brilliance, resilience, and untapped potential,” Democratic Assemblyman John Zaccaro of the borough said in a statement obtained by the New York Post.

Zacarro concluded, “They are not only capable but deserving of every opportunity that their counterparts are offered. It’s disheartening to witness such a portrayal that undermines their abilities and aspirations.”

Bronx assemblywoman Amanda Septimo called Hochul’s comments “appalling” and invited her to visit the Bronx to meet children in the area.

Governor Hochul’s remarks regarding young black children in The Bronx were harmful, deeply misinformed, and genuinely appalling. Full statement: https://t.co/KE0iuoTPs9 pic.twitter.com/vBZETcJ70P — Amanda Septimo (@AmandaSeptimo) May 6, 2024

“Governor Hochul’s remarks regarding young black children in The Bronx were harmful, deeply misinformed, and genuinely appalling,” Septimo said. “The Bronx I know and love is full of children who are smart, curious, and eager for opportunities to learn and grow.

“As leaders in New York we have a responsibility to uplift all children and help them reach their greatest potential. Repeating harmful stereotypes about one of our most underserved communities, while failing to acknowledge the state’s consistent institutional neglect, only perpetuates systems of abuse,” the Democrat added.

Septimo concluded, “I would invite Governor Hochul to visit us in The Bronx to experience first-hand the intelligence, resilience, and joy that radiate from Bronx children and residents each day.”

Bronx Democratic assemblywoman Karines Reyes also savaged Hochul:

Deeply disturbed by @GovKathyHochul’s recent remarks and the underlying perception that she has of Black & brown children from the BX. Our children are bright, brilliant, extremely capable, and more than deserving of any opportunities that are extended to other kids. Do better. https://t.co/4nZbNiugeu — Assembly Member Karines Reyes, R.N. (@KarinesReyes87) May 6, 2024

Hochul later issued an apology in a lengthy statement, Time reported.

“I misspoke, and I regret it,” the governor said. “Of course black children in the Bronx know what computers are. The problem is that they too often lack access to the technology needed to get on track to high-paying jobs in emerging industries like AI.”

Hochul concluded, “That’s why I’ve been focused on increasing economic opportunity since day one of my Administration and will continue that fight to ensure every New Yorker has a shot at a good-paying job.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.