FBI Exposes Plot To Kidnap Gretchen Whitmer

In this Sept. 16, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Michigan. According to a criminal complaint unsealed Oct. 8, six people plotted to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home.Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, FileIn this Sept. 16, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Michigan. According to a criminal complaint unsealed Oct. 8, six people plotted to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published October 8, 2020 at 9:19am
Six people plotted to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in federal court.

Four of the six men had planned to meet Wednesday to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear,” the FBI said in the court filing.

Authorities scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference to talk about the case.

The criminal complaint states that the alleged plot involved Whitmer and her second home in northern Michigan.

Whitmer has put major restrictions on personal movement throughout the state and on the economy in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

