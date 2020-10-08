Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File

Six people plotted to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in federal court.

Four of the six men had planned to meet Wednesday to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear,” the FBI said in the court filing.

Authorities scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference to talk about the case.

The criminal complaint states that the alleged plot involved Whitmer and her second home in northern Michigan.

Whitmer has put major restrictions on personal movement throughout the state and on the economy in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

