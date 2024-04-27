The numbers are in — Americans do not want illegal immigrants in the country any longer.

An online survey conducted by Axios asked 6,251 adults in between March 29 and April 14 whether they support “mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.”

And the numbers don’t lie. A majority of 51 percent of Americans supported the idea.

While perhaps 51 percent — a slight majority — may not seem like a lot, it does when looking at the general picture.

This wasn’t a survey asking about border security or funding or separating families. It was a survey asking whether respondents agreed with mass deportation, something many people would have considered extreme not so very long ago.

The breakdown is also quite surprising, because the issue is clearly no longer Republican only.

Of course, there is a strong majority of right-wing Americans supporting the idea, as 68 percent of GOP respondents supported the idea, but it’s still quite popular among Democrats and Independents.

A strong 46 percent of Independents and a surprising 42 percent of Democrats said they, too, support mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

Additionally, the survey asked whether Americans supported ending birthright citizenship, something currently guaranteed under the 14th Amendment.

While the majority didn’t support it, 46 percent of Republicans and 30 percent of Democrats responded positively to the idea.

The Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll was based on what was described as “a nationally representative sample of 6,251 U.S. adults.” It was conducted online, March 29-31; April 5-7; and April 12-14, 2024. The margin of error was plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

What’s clear is that Americans want actions to not only deal with the hundreds of thousands of migrants who continue to cross the border, but also the millions who are already within the country.

President Joe Biden is not taking the necessary steps to ensure that the crisis is dealt with, instead continuing to twiddle his thumbs and blame Republicans for the crisis Democrats created.

Our commander in chief has failed to take any action to quell the crisis, continuing to play it as a partisan issue — an idea that’s becoming less tenable.

On the other hand, former President Donald Trump has made it clear that, if elected to a second term in the Oval Office, he would issue swift and harsh action against illegal immigrants, pushing for the mass deportation the majority of Americans support.

Trump is well aware that America has surpassed its limit with illegal immigrants.

How many more Americans have to be hurt before Biden and his administration open their eyes and get to work? At this rate, there is no number. The Biden administraion continues to welcome millions whose first action on U.S. soil is to violate our laws.

This isn’t a race issue — it’s an American issue.

The time for action is now.

