Federal Fugitive Who Fire-Bombed Elderly Man's Home Captured After 50 Years On the Run

The above stock image shows a man in handcuffs.

By The Associated Press
Published November 13, 2020 at 2:53pm
A man who was serving a life sentence for murder when he escaped custody while attending his grandmother’s funeral nearly 50 years ago has been arrested in Michigan, the FBI announced Friday.

Leonard Rayne Moses was 16 when he was convicted in the 1968 killing of Mary Amplo during unrest in Pittsburgh following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

Authorities said Moses and his friends fire-bombed Amplo’s house. Badly burned, Amplo, 72, died a few months later.

Moses was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life without parole.

He escaped from custody while attending his grandmother’s 1971 funeral in Pittsburgh.

Authorities said he wound up in Michigan, where he was living under the assumed name of Paul Dickson and had been working as a traveling pharmacist since at least 1999.

The FBI caught up to Moses after he was charged earlier this year with stealing prescription painkillers from a pharmacy in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, where he worked.

Moses’ fingerprints were entered into a nationwide database in October, and they matched the prints from his 1968 arrest, the FBI said.

An FBI fugitive task force arrested Moses without incident on Thursday at his home in Grand Blanc, Michigan, FBI official Michael Christman said at a news conference on Friday.

Moses was being held in the Genesee County Jail pending extradition. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
