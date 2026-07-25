Congress Needs to Defund Planned Parenthood Once and For All

Amy Klobuchar recently claimed that Planned Parenthood offers the lifesaving service of mammograms for women. The Democratic senator from Minnesota is wrong about that, since Planned Parenthood offers no such service, only referrals for them — but it does provide an in-house service that took 434,450 lives last year.

The primary business of Planned Parenthood is abortion, the killing of babies, which many Republican lawmakers have worked tirelessly to defund over the decades. To keep the taxpayer dollars flowing, the radical progressives in Congress, such as Klobuchar, who are defenders and supporters of the organization, will happily spew misleading information.

At one point, fewer than 3% of the breast exams performed at Planned Parenthood resulted in a mammogram referral, which was once revealed in a congressional hearing. “A report concluded that supporters should stop claiming Planned Parenthood ‘provides’ mammograms because the wording falsely suggests the organization directly performs the imaging,” The Post Millennial noted.

Klobuchar’s messaging conveniently ignores this at the same time Planned Parenthood has endorsed her reelection campaign.

Meanwhile, pro-life advocates are now expressing outrage as the expiration date for blocking Medicaid dollars to Planned Parenthood came and went on July 4 — a ban that Congress failed to renew. The defunding of Planned Parenthood originally passed under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, but the provision only lasted a year. Now, the abortion giant will once again receive funding for all non-abortion services.

“In the first year of the Trump administration, it looked like we might get a down payment on what we had wanted for so long. … But in a twist of irony, America celebrated its 250th anniversary by turning back on the spigot for $800 million in taxpayer funding through Medicare for Planned Parenthood,” Quena González, senior director of Government Affairs at Family Research Council, told The Washington Stand. “We have faced the indignity of watching our tax dollars being spent to subsidize Big Abortion. Pro-life voters turned out enthusiastically in 2024 to re-elect a pro-life president and pro-life majorities in the House and Senate, hoping to put an end to this injustice.”

While Planned Parenthood is widely known as America’s leading abortion business, it provides a plethora of additional sinister services as well. Planned Parenthood is a major dispenser of hormonal birth control that has been linked to infertility, as well as anxiety and depression. To receive birth control, a woman is not required to have an appointment. “Get birth control pills delivered to your door!” Planned Parenthood advertises on its website. “With the Planned Parenthood Direct app, you’ll have unlimited access to our expert doctors and nurses. It’s reproductive health care anytime, anywhere — no appointment needed.”

Planned Parenthood also states that it provides various drugs and “care” to affirm gender dysphoria disorders. “We offer services to transgender women, transgender men, and nonbinary people,” reads the online description. According to the organization, the services include “estrogen and anti-androgen hormone therapy, testosterone hormone therapy, puberty blockers, surgery referrals,” as well as “social and legal transition support.”

As a leading supplier of the mifepristone abortion pill, González went on to contend that Planned Parenthood’s funding must be stopped in order to protect women from the harms of the drug.

“We have worked hard at the state and federal level to pass protections for the unborn that recognize the dignity and needs of the mothers who carry them. And we are working today to end the horrific practice of sending abortion drugs through the mail to abuser, pimps, and men who don’t want to step up and support their offspring and the women they’ve used,” González explained.

“We marched, we worked, we lobbied, and we built a network of thousands of crisis pregnancy clinics across the country, staffed with love and supported by private donations. The time for delay in half measures is over,” González asserted. “Congress should at a minimum remove Planned Parenthood’s for another year.”

Quinn Delamater is a reporter for The Washington Stand.

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