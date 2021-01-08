A West Virginia state lawmaker has been charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Ken Kohl, a top deputy federal prosecutor in Washington, announced the charge against Derrick Evans on a call in which he presented dozens of new charges against members of a mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

It wasn’t immediately announced if Evans is in custody.

Breaking: A Republican state representative, Delegate Derrick Evans, has been charged in connection with Wednesday’s attempted insurrection at the Capitol. Per @PeteWilliamsNBC pic.twitter.com/Fb1mZ8fr83 — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) January 8, 2021

Several other state lawmakers across the country traveled to Washington, D.C., for protests this week but it’s unknown if any other elected official joined the riot.

A growing number of Republicans and Democrats said they want to expel Evans from the legislature if he does not resign.

His attorney, John Bryan, said late Thursday that Evans didn’t commit a crime and doesn’t plan to resign.

