Feds Announce Charges Against State Lawmaker Who Filmed Himself Inside Capitol During Riot

West Virginia state lawmaker Derrick Evans has been charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters, the Justice Department announced on Jan. 8, 2020.@AymanM / TwitterWest Virginia state lawmaker Derrick Evans has been charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters, the Justice Department announced on Jan. 8, 2020. (@AymanM / Twitter)

By The Associated Press
Published January 8, 2021 at 12:10pm
A West Virginia state lawmaker has been charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Ken Kohl, a top deputy federal prosecutor in Washington, announced the charge against Derrick Evans on a call in which he presented dozens of new charges against members of a mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

It wasn’t immediately announced if Evans is in custody.

Several other state lawmakers across the country traveled to Washington, D.C., for protests this week but it’s unknown if any other elected official joined the riot.

A growing number of Republicans and Democrats said they want to expel Evans from the legislature if he does not resign.

His attorney, John Bryan, said late Thursday that Evans didn’t commit a crime and doesn’t plan to resign.

