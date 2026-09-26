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Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after his receiving touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter of a game at Levi's Stadium on Sept. 20, 2026, in Santa Clara, California.
Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after his receiving touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter of a game at Levi's Stadium on Sept. 20, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

Is It Juice or Beer? NFL Under Fire for Fining Star Player Over Drinking Celebration

 By Bryan Chai  September 26, 2026 at 5:30am
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One of the more common insults hurled at the NFL is when fans reinterpret the acronym to stand for “No Fun League.”

This insult usually follows the league’s attempts to crack down on player celebrations.

And to be fair, some gestures may be worth reconsidering, especially if there are potential gang connections to it.

But then there are the instances where the league’s crackdown doesn’t just seem nonsensical — it seems downright hypocritical.

As Week 3 continues for the NFL — the Atlanta Falcons stunned the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau and won 35-14 — the league has been getting roasted after a series of crackdowns on players celebrating by simulating the imbibing of a beverage.

The first big one to happen was when San Francisco 49ers star fullback Kyle Juszczyk (pronounced yoos-check) was fined $14,926 for this celebration:

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter reported that the NFL sent a fine letter to Juszczyk that read, in part: “Your imitation of chugging a beer constituted an offensive demonstration and could reasonably be construed as being in poor taste.”

Interestingly enough, Juszczyk claims he doesn’t even drink beer.

His celebration was instead an ode to his own nickname, “Juice.” (The San Francisco fans often yell “Juuuuuiiiiiiiiice” anytime Juszczyk has a positive play.)

Neither Juszczyk nor his wife appeared particularly bothered by this, likely owing to the Niners star’s $1.5 million base salary, per Spotrac.

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But while Juszczyk doesn’t seem especially bothered by this minor financial inconvenience, fans were a little more upset as more of these “beer celebrations” were being cracked down on.

Schefter reported this week that Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Matt Goncalves was also fined for a beer-related celebration.

See if you can notice what the fans noticed with this post from the Colts highlighting Goncalves’ offending celebration:

That’s from the official Colts account showing Goncalves’ celebration… in an X post sponsored by Bud Light (“the official beer sponsor of the National Football League” as most NFL fans are reminded during every other commercial).

Here’s another one: Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was also fined for his drinking celebration (though this one may be a bit more defensible, as you don’t shotgun juice):

But fans noted something peculiar about the Cowboys press conference area:

Well, then.

Football players can answer questions in front of a wall emblazoned with countless “Miller Lite” advertisements, but apparently can’t celebrate drinking anything (even juice).

While the NFL is unlikely to lose a single fan over these fines, it’s never a good idea for any company to be perceived as hypocritical.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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