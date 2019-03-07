SECTIONS
Festival co-founder: Lineup for Woodstock 50 coming soon

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015, file photo, Michael Lang speaks during a tour at the former Zena Elementary School in Woodstock, N.Y. Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang says the wait is almost over regarding performers for Woodstock 50, despite media reports claiming Jay-Z, Black Keys and others will perform at the event in August. The original Woodstock concert took place in 1969. On Thursday, March 7, 2019, Variety reported that Jay-Z, Black Keys, Dead & Company, Chance the Rapper, Imagine Dragons, the Killers, Gary Clark Jr. and others will perform at Woodstock 50.(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 4:09pm
Modified March 7, 2019 at 4:16pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang says the wait is almost over regarding performers for Woodstock 50, despite media reports claiming Jay-Z, Black Keys and others will perform at the August event.

On Thursday Variety reported that Dead & Company, Chance the Rapper, Imagine Dragons and more will perform at Woodstock 50.

In a statement released Thursday, Lang says they “are in the final stages of laying the groundwork and can’t wait to stage this once-in-a-lifetime event.”

In an interview Thursday with the Associated Press, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds said the band has been in talks about performing.

The original Woodstock took place in 1969. Woodstock 50 will take place Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York, about 115 miles northwest of the original site.

