Share
News
Sports

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Home of NFL Star Tyreek Hill

 By The Associated Press  January 3, 2024 at 12:56pm
Share

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and his family are safe after fire rescue crews responded to a large fire at his South Florida home on Wednesday afternoon.

The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches about 30 miles northwest of Miami, was shown on local station WSVN-TV with a large amount of black smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water.

No injuries have been reported.

Hill had been at Dolphins practice as Miami prepares for its regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, but he left after being told about the fire.

Footage showed Hill arriving at his home just before 3 p.m. EST with his left foot in a walking boot. He could be seen embracing his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, whom he married last month.

Trending:
Kentucky Mom, 41, Winds Up Quadruple Amputee After Routine Surgery - 'I'm Just So Happy to Be Alive'


Hill paid $6.9 million in May 2022 for the seven-bedroom, eight-bath property.

Firefighters appeared to be working on the highest parts of the structure. Many of the bedrooms, a home theatre and a den are among the rooms upstairs, according to the property listing.

The house also features a putting green, an NBA-sized basketball court, a heated saltwater filtration pool, and a spa. Also on the property are two guest houses, along with lemon, mango and banana trees.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Firefighters Battle Blaze at Home of NFL Star Tyreek Hill
At Least 6 State Capitols Evacuated
Driver Fleeing Police Makes Big Mistake Hours After New Year Celebration - It's Bad
Coastal Residents Get Haunting Warning: 'Every Minute Counts. Please Evacuate to a Safe Area Immediately'
Judge Rejects NAACP Demand, Hands Out a Defeat for the Group
See more...

Conversation