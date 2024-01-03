Firefighters Battle Blaze at Home of NFL Star Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and his family are safe after fire rescue crews responded to a large fire at his South Florida home on Wednesday afternoon.

The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches about 30 miles northwest of Miami, was shown on local station WSVN-TV with a large amount of black smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water.

No injuries have been reported.

Hill had been at Dolphins practice as Miami prepares for its regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, but he left after being told about the fire.

Footage showed Hill arriving at his home just before 3 p.m. EST with his left foot in a walking boot. He could be seen embracing his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, whom he married last month.

LIVE: Firefighters are battling a fire at the home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. https://t.co/REsouw0KYd https://t.co/nXWtoxM4dv — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 3, 2024



Hill paid $6.9 million in May 2022 for the seven-bedroom, eight-bath property.

Firefighters appeared to be working on the highest parts of the structure. Many of the bedrooms, a home theatre and a den are among the rooms upstairs, according to the property listing.

The house also features a putting green, an NBA-sized basketball court, a heated saltwater filtration pool, and a spa. Also on the property are two guest houses, along with lemon, mango and banana trees.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.