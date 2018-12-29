Flights suspended at German airport after car incident

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BERLIN (AP) — Flights were suspended at Hannover airport in central Germany on Saturday after a man drove a car through a gate and onto the apron where planes park and are loaded, authorities said.

Hannover police said on Twitter that officers stopped the car and overwhelmed the man. Federal police were investigating whether the driver of the Polish-registered vehicle was mentally disturbed, under the influence of drugs, trying to carry out an attack or drove through the perimeter for some other reason, German news agency dpa reported.

Bomb disposal experts were examining the car, which police described as a routine measure. Take-offs and landings of planes were suspended.

The airport’s terminals remained open — except for part of one terminal that had a glass facade facing the car.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long flight operations would be suspended.

TRENDING: Father of Dead Guatemalan Boy Heard Rumors They Could Cross Border Into US

The Hannover airport isn’t one of Germany’s major hubs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.