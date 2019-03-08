SECTIONS
Flu may have peaked, but experts eye jump in nastier strain

This 1975 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a group of H3N2 influenza A virus virions. On Friday, March 8, 2019, health officials said there’s a strong chance this flu season has peaked, but are watching a recent wave of illnesses from H3N2, a nastier flu strain. (Fred Murphy/CDC via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 10:37am
Modified March 8, 2019 at 10:40am
NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials think there’s a strong chance this flu season has peaked, but they are watching a recent wave of illnesses from a nastier flu strain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday gave its latest report on this winter’s U.S. flu season.

Flu was reported to be widespread in 48 states last week, down from 49 the week before.

CDC flu forecasters think there’s a 90 percent chance the flu season has peaked.

But experts also are eyeing an increase in illnesses from a kind of flu virus that tends to cause more hospitalizations and deaths, especially in the elderly. For the last two weeks, that bug has been seen more than a milder strain that was most common earlier this winter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

