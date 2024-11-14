Share
News
The Ford logo is pictured on a Ford Explorer in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 15.
The Ford logo is pictured on a Ford Explorer in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 15. (Gene J. Puskar / AP)

Ford Receives Second-Highest NHTSA Fine Ever Over Safety Issue

 By The Associated Press  November 14, 2024 at 8:28am
Share

Ford Motor Co. will pay a penalty of up to $165 million to the U.S. government for moving too slowly on a recall and failing to give accurate recall information.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement Thursday that the civil penalty is the second-largest in its 54-year history. Only the fine Takata paid for faulty air bag inflators was higher.

The agency says Ford was too slow to recall vehicles with faulty rearview cameras, and it failed to give the agency complete information, which is required by the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Act.

Ford agreed to a consent order with the agency that includes a payment of $65 million and $45 million in spending to comply with the law. Another $55 million will be deferred.

“Timely and accurate recalls are critical to keeping everyone safe on our roads,” NHTSA Deputy Administrator Sophie Shulman said in the statement. “When manufacturers fail to prioritize the safety of the American public and meet their obligations under federal law, NHTSA will hold them accountable.”

Under the order, an independent third party will oversee the automaker’s recall performance obligations for at least three years.

Ford also has to review all recalls over the last three years to make sure enough vehicles have been recalled and file new recalls if necessary.

The company also must review and change its recall decision-making process, improving the way it analyzes data to find safety defects in its vehicles.

Ford says it will invest the $45 million into advanced data analytics, a new document system, and a new testing lab.

“We appreciate the opportunity to resolve this matter with NHTSA and remain committed to continuously improving safety,” Ford said in a statement.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Ford Receives Second-Highest NHTSA Fine Ever Over Safety Issue
4 People Arrested After Insurance Companies Look Closely at Footage of 'Bear' Damaging Cars
Time to Take Back Their Immigrants, Give Back Our Jobs: Trump Is Done Playing Around with Mexico
Young Black and Latino Men Reveal Why They Flocked to Trump in 2024
Actor Behind Chilling 'Candyman' Villain, Dozens of Other Roles Dead at 69
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation