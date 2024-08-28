Ford Motor Co. is rolling back its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and ending involvement in an LGBT ranking system after realizing radical leftist policies do not represent the company’s customer base and employee corps.

Wednesday morning, conservative activist Robby Starbuck posted the all-hands letter received by Ford employees.

“In the past year, we have taken a fresh look at our policies and practices to ensure they support our values, drive business results, and take into account the current landscape,” the letter, signed by Ford CEO Jim Farley, said.

Although Farley said the company is still “deeply committed” to an “inclusive” workplace, he denied any race-based quotas or diversity goals.

“Ford does not utilize hiring quotas or tie compensation to the achievement of specific diversity goals,” the letter read. “Likewise, while we continue to develop a dealer body that reflects the communities they serve, we will not use quotas for minority dealerships or suppliers.”

In a shrewd business move, Farley signaled a retreat from the company’s radical social positioning.

“We made the decision early this year to stop participating in external culture surveys such as the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index and various ‘best places to work’ lists,” he wrote.

“We will continue to build a high-performance culture focused on ‘what’ we deliver with aligned objectives, high standards and accountability and, as importantly, ‘how’ we deliver it through excellence, focus, and collaboration.”

It appears Farley is willing to ditch much of the alienating polarization the company has promoted in the past.

“As a global company, we will continue to put our effort and resources into taking care of our customers, our team, and our communities versus publicly commenting on the many polarizing issues of the day,” the letter said.

“There will of course be times when we will speak out on core issues if we believe our voice can make a positive difference.”

Farley was unclear about what he considers a “core” issue for Ford, but the company’s own website lays out its current pillars.

Ford’s diversity page still lists the radically progressive initiatives as its “DEI North Star.”

“Creating a culture of belonging isn’t just the right thing to do,” the page states, “it’s also the smart thing. Diversity breeds innovation and the companies that attract the most talented and diverse workforce will succeed in our rapidly changing world.”

Read Farley’s full letter, published by Starbuck, below.

Here is @Ford’s full statement I received this morning. Sanity is coming for corporate America. pic.twitter.com/sqoJ8KPGHT — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 28, 2024

The letter’s authenticity was confirmed by Bloomberg after a statement from Ford.

Farley’s memo came only days after Harley-Davidson announced that it had stopped its own DEI programs after customer outcry.

The New Gay Ford Rainbow Truck? No Thanks! pic.twitter.com/jszd6A6T1j — 🇺🇸🇺🇸~777DEAN777~🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@77HERCULES77) May 29, 2023

Unfortunately for Ford, not all of its problems are social.

The company’s substantial investment in electric vehicles was met with a less-than-stellar return, causing the cancellation of one electric vehicle model and the delay of another until 2027.

If Ford can untangle its progressive ties and straighten out its production plans, the legendary company may soon become an American icon again.

