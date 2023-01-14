Parler Share
Northern Macedonia government flags fly at half mast in capital Skopje, Northern Macedonia, on Nov. 23, 2021.
Northern Macedonia government flags fly at half mast in capital Skopje, Northern Macedonia, on Nov. 23, 2021. (Visar Kryeziu / AP)

Four Prison Officers Arrested After Convicted Murderer's Brazen Escape

 By The Associated Press  January 14, 2023 at 9:53am
North Macedonia authorities said Saturday that four prison officers, including a police commander, have been arrested under suspicion of having helped a prisoner convicted of murder escape while being transferred to a hospital.

The prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the commander in charge of external security at the capital Skopje’s main prison of Idrizovo and three officers “helped and enabled the convict Bekim Memeti to escape.” They are charged with “illegal release of a person deprived of liberty.”

According to the prosecution, Memeti injured himself by cutting the palm of his hand late Thursday and, following the police commander’s instructions, he was sent without an escort to an emergency treatment center instead of being treated in the prison’s infirmary.

Procedure requires that if a convict needs to be treated in an outside facility, prison authorities must request a police escort.

Furthermore, and against the rules, Memeti was placed in the middle, which enabled him to grab the pistol from one of the prison officers and start shooting inside the van, injuring the driver and demanding that the vehicle stop. Memeti escaped with a car parked in front of the van, and none of the prison officers gave chase.

An investigating magistrate ordered that three of the prison officers be placed in custody for eight days while the fourth was banned from leaving the country. Custody could be extended as the investigation continues — and pending a trial.

Police are searching for the escapee and have issued a warrant. Memeti was sentenced to 20 years in prison a for a murder committed in 2016. He has already escaped once before.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




