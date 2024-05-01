Disgusting: Pro-Gaza Protesters Do the Unthinkable at George Washington University

According to the Wokenistas, the American people are to sit passively at their TVs and computers and watch anti-American, anti-Israel and anti-Western civilization ginned-up-radical-leftwing- activists take over buildings, destroy property and threaten the safety of those around them.

How much is enough?

Anti-Israel protesters at George Washington University went so far as to drape a Palestinian flag over the shoulders of a statue of George Washington — the first of the Founding Fathers. That’s not all. The menacing mob also wrote “Genocidal Warmongering University” on the base of the statue.

Daily Signal producer Virginia Allen posted a video clip of the defaced statue on X. “Protesters have draped a Palestinian flag around a statue of George Washington on the GWU campus in DC. ‘Genocidal Warmongering University’ is written in paint on the base of the statue,” she wrote.

Protesters have draped a Palestinian flag around a statue of George Washington on the GWU campus in DC. “Genocidal Warmongering University” is written in paint on the base of the statue. pic.twitter.com/ks3H9HuRZl — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) April 29, 2024

Another X post showed a statute of George Washington with the words “Free Gaza” painted on the base.

Sent from @GWtweets: Protesters have defaced the statue of George Washington at the edge of campus. pic.twitter.com/tWW2LDJ8Py — Zach Kessel (@zach_kessel) April 28, 2024

You get the picture. The vandals may as well be urinating on the Constitution. They hate America — they hate you — that much.

On Monday, university officials said protesters “breached and dismantled” barriers put in place to protect GWU’s University Yard, according to WTTG.

A statement from the university read, “This group of approximately 200 protesters from across the DMV, including professional organizers, activists, and university students, have joined the unauthorized encampment on our campus.”

If you’re wondering how a bunch of college kids become rabid supporters of terrorists who purposefully target innocent civilians — including children — to rape, torture and kidnap for no other reason than to stir up terror in Israel and abroad, then look no further. Universities across the nation have allowed professional agitators and radical leftist activists to infiltrate their campuses.

Some of the radicals are the professors and college administrators themselves.

“This is an egregious violation of community trust and goes far beyond the boundaries of free expression and the right to protest,” the GWU statement continued. “The university will use every avenue available to ensure those involved are held accountable for their actions.”

If you’re waiting for justice, don’t hold your breath. The protesters don’t seem too worried about it.

A sophomore at GWU, who helped organize the protest and asked WTTG to only refer to her as “Miriam,” said, “We had so much community support. It’s absolutely outstanding how the community has shown up and shown out for us. Gaza is our reason. Gaza is our compass. They’re the reason we’re doing this. Everything is for them.”

It almost sounds like the extracurricular protests have the blessing of the powers that be. That kind of support — real or imagined — only emboldens the baby brat protesters.

The protesters demand that the university drop any charges against pro-Palestinian students, “the immediate disclosure of all investments and endowments of the university, and divestment of all funds related to Israel and academic partnerships,” according to WTTG.

Is that all? The pro-Gaza idiots may as well ask for the heads of the pro-Israel students and faculty.

“We’re going to be here until our demands are met. It doesn’t matter what they say, what they do. We’re staying,” Miriam continued. “We’re not going anywhere. We’re here to support each other and keep each other safe. We’re going to be here as long as we need to.”

By here, she means the tent city on campus. Allen posted a “quick tour” of the radicals’ home away from home on X.

👀A quick tour of the pro-Palestine encampment on the campus of George Washington University in D.C. pic.twitter.com/rHrj1j5AG1 — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) April 29, 2024

How long is the pro-American, pro-Israel and pro-Western civilization crowd supposed to sit on the sidelines in their own country? Some have had enough.

On Tuesday, a small group of students at a violent anti-Israel protest in North Carolina refused to allow the American flag to be replaced with a Palestinian flag. When the American flag was restored to its rightful position, the crowd broke out in a rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.” That’s the spirit!

An unsuspecting and somewhat uninformed student who witnessed the incident wrote on X, “Today was a sad yet empowering day at Chapel Hill. When I walked to class, I saw the Palestinian flag raised on our quad flag pole, and was immediately upset at the act that these ‘protestors’ had made. I cannot say I am fully educated on the Israel/Palestine conflict.”

(Thread) Today was a sad yet empowering day at Chapel Hill. When I walked to class, I saw the Palestinian flag raised on our quad flag pole, and was immediately upset at the act that these “protestors” had made. I cannot say I am fully educated on the Israel/Palestine conflict pic.twitter.com/tZrZEOSu8a — Guillermo Estrada (@estradguillermo) April 30, 2024

The witness is getting educated quickly. More students need to get a taste of reality. A violent stupidity virus engineered by the far left is running rampant on college campuses. We need all the antibodies we can get.

