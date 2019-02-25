Fugitive monkeys back at Berlin zoo, days after breakout

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BERLIN (AP) — A 17-year-old fugitive monkey has been reunited with her daughter at a Berlin zoo after being caught at a railway station in the German capital.

Both the capuchin monkey and her 6-year-old daughter broke out of their newly redesigned enclosure at the Tierpark zoo on Thursday.

The younger money, 6-year-old Philippa, was picked up near the monkey house on Saturday. The mother, Obi, escaped capture during a search by about 40 zoo employees despite several weekend sightings.

The zoo said staff members caught Obi at a commuter railway station on Monday morning.

Veterinarian Andreas Pauly said “both monkeys were of course, somewhat exhausted” after their capture.

The fence around the rabbit-sized animals’ enclosure was being redesigned to prevent future breakouts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

