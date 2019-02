George hits winner, scores 45 as Thunder beat Jazz in 2OT

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paul George cut through two defenders, lofted a shot over 7-foot-1 Rudy Gobert and waited just like everyone else.

George’s high-arching lob fell with less than a second remaining in double-overtime, capping a 45-point night with the winning shot in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 148-147 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday.

George dribbled out the final seconds before making his move and connecting with 0.8 seconds remaining.

“I knew I just had to step over and put it up,” George said. “I saw a little gap and so I put up the floater. It’s a shot I work (on). Just thank God it went in.”

Kyle Korver got off a desperate 3 for Utah, but it went long as the buzzer sounded.

“Tip your hat to him for making that play,” Jazz coach Quinn Snyder said of George. “It’s a heckuva play and that’s why he is who he is. He’s right there in the MVP conversation. It certainly looked like that tonight.”

Russell Westbrook added 43 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, helping Oklahoma City overcome 38 points from Donovan Mitchell. Westbrook fouled out with 1:09 left in the first overtime, ending his NBA streak of 11 consecutive games with a triple-double.

The teams were well rested coming off an All-Star break that included an extra day off after many other teams resumed action Thursday. Oklahoma City is chasing Denver for the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference, and coach Billy Donovan was pleased with his team’s effort late into the night.

“I thought our guys showed a lot of toughness in the game,” Donovan said. “There were different points in time, especially in regulation, where we needed to make a play and we did. Obviously with Russell and Terrance (Ferguson) fouling out, we had a lot of guys absorb minutes.

The game went to overtime after the Thunder’s Jerami Grant completed a tying three-point play, then blocked Mitchells shot at the other end. Grant had 18 points.

In the first overtime, Abdel Nader hit a 3-pointer to give the Thunder a 139-137 lead in the final minute after Westbrook and Ferguson had fouled out. Gobert tipped in the tying basket with 33.7 seconds left, and George and Mitchell each missed jumpers in the closing seconds.

Gobert hit two free throws with 1:10 left in the second overtime for a 147-146 lead, but Utah went cold from there. Mitchell’s driving shot off the glass missed the rim, and Joe Ingles missed on a long 3-point try as the shot clock expired with 13.2 seconds left.

Steven Adams played a game-high 47 minutes for Oklahoma City, returning from a pre-All-Star break ankle injury to score 16 points and grab 10 rebounds to go along with five steals.

Derek Favors hit his first 10 shots, finishing with 24 points and 11 rebounds for Utah. Gobert had 26 points and 16 rebounds for the Jazz.

The teams were physical throughout. Westbrook got a flagrant foul for crashing into Gobert while defending a layup, and there was a fracas late in the first half after Jae Crowder fouled the Thunder’s Dennis Schroder.

TIP-INS

Jazz: It was the first time Utah had scored more than 140 points in a game in seven years and the first time they had allowed more than 140 points since 2009.

Thunder: Oklahoma City scored at least 115 points for the 19th straight game, passing the Cincinnati Royals for the second longest such streak in NBA history. The Denver Nuggets hold the record with 22 straight. … Oklahoma City swept the season series against Utah. … The Thunder have won seven straight at home.

WELCOME TO THE THUNDERDOME

Markieff Morris received a rousing round of applause when he made his first appearance on the court for the Thunder. Morris, signed as a free agent Wednesday, checked in 3 1/2 minutes into the first quarter after Grant picked up two quick fouls, but was ineffective in his first stint. He played the rest of the quarter without taking a shot or grabbing a rebound, picking up two fouls of his own. He played 17 minutes, missed his only shot and had two assists.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Hosts Dallas on Saturday night.

Thunder: Hosts Sacramento on Saturday night.

