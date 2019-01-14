German newspaper says employee attacked by far-right group

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BERLIN (AP) — A German newspaper says one of its employees has been attacked by members of a far-right group.

The left-wing taz daily said the woman was grabbed by the neck after confronting six black-clad people who were piling cobblestones and attempting to put up posters in front of the newspaper’s Berlin offices.

Berlin police confirmed that a woman was attacked during the incident. Spokesman Heidi Vogt said police were still investigating who was behind the incident, but the far-right group Identitarian Movement tweeted photos of members putting up posters in front of the building.

German media reported that the group also targeted other media buildings and left-wing politicians’ offices.

The Identitarian Movement is close to the far-right Alternative for Germany party, whose lawmaker Frank Magnitz was attacked last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.