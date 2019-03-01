SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

German police cadet shoots, kills fellow trainee

Exterior view of the Mainau barracks, headquarters of the riot police, in Wuerzburg, Germany, Friday, March 1, 2019. German authorities say a police cadet has been killed in the southern city of Wuerzburg after being apparently accidentally shot by a fellow trainee. (Nicolas Armer/dpa via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 1:26am
Modified March 1, 2019 at 3:22am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a police cadet has been killed in the southern city of Wuerzburg after being apparently accidentally shot by a fellow trainee.

Police inspector Michael Zimmer told the dpa news agency Friday that the shooting occurred Thursday night when the two trainees were alone in their room in a police barracks before going on guard duty.

He said the younger of the two trainees, who were both about 20, appears to have accidentally discharged his weapon, mortally wounding his colleague.

Prosecutors were investigating the trainee on suspicion of negligent homicide.

Zimmer said the “central point” of the investigation is to determine “what circumstances led to this, according to current knowledge, unintentional shooting.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Stoltenberg: NATO doesn’t want a new Cold War
UK ex-Brexit secretary: No deal preferable to current one
Eurozone unemployment rate falls to decade-plus low
Belgian, Luxembourg want Orban out of EU group
The Latest: Pakistan partially reopens its airspace
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×