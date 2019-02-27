Ghanaian American writer wins $75,000 award from PEN America

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — A Ghanaian-American’s debut collection of stories has won a $75,000 prize for a book of “originality, merit, and impact.”

The literary and human rights organization PEN America announced that Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah’s “Friday Black” had received the Jean Stein Book Award. It was presented during a ceremony Tuesday night in Manhattan.

Will Mackin’s “Bring Out the Dog” won the $25,000 PEN/Bingham Award for a best first book of short stories, an honor for which “Friday Black” was not nominated. Michelle Tea received a $10,000 essay writing prize for “Against Memoir” and Bernice Yeung’s “In a Day’s Work” won a $10,000 nonfiction award. A $10,000 science writing prize was given to Ben Goldfarb’s “Eager.” Honorary awards were presented to filmmaker-playwright Kenneth Lonergan and author Sandra Cisneros.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.