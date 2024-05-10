Share
News

Radical Left-Wing Mob Overwhelms Local Police, Storm Tesla Factory Grounds

 By Richard Moorhead  May 10, 2024 at 9:45am
Share

A horde of militant leftists stormed the grounds of the Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin on Friday.

Footage from the scene of the mob action showed a crowd of black-clad activists breaching police lines and running toward the building.

The crowd reached the gate of the facility but didn’t obtain interior access, according to The Telegraph.

Trending:
Must Watch: Biden Got Asked 1 Tough Question in CNN Interview and Couldn't Handle It

Tesla CEO Elon Musk rebuffed claims that the protestors had stormed the factory itself.

“This is fake news,” he said in a post on his X social media platform.

“Protesters did not manage to break through the fenceline,” Musk said. “There are still 2 intact fence lines all around.

“Note, this is ‘National Protest Week’ in Germany, so there are a lot of protests for many different reasons.”

Several arrests were made in connection to the incident, The Telegraph reported. It said paramedics had treated injured protesters and police officers.

Tesla staff assigned to the factory were told to work from home Friday.

Related:
Bill That Would Send Arrested Palestinian Students to Gaza Hits Congress

The factory has been the target of criminal action before.

An act of arson cut power to the facility in March, with German prosecutors investigating the possibility of terrorism in the incident, according to The Associated Press.

Police confront radical activists in a forest near the Tesla Gigafactory electric car factory in Germany on Friday.
Police confront radical activists in a forest near the Tesla Gigafactory electric car factory in Germany on Friday. (Axel Schmidt / Getty Images)

Musk said of the protesters Friday, “These are either the dumbest eco-terrorists on Earth or they’re puppets of those who don’t have good environmental goals.”

He cited Tesla’s production of electric vehicles, rather than those powered by fossil fuels, in questioning the motives of those responsible.

Between 50 and 100 people were camping in a forest near the Brandenburg facility with the intent of protesting or disrupting its operations, according to Wired.

Tesla is the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Radical Left-Wing Mob Overwhelms Local Police, Storm Tesla Factory Grounds
Southwest Airlines Comes Under Criticism for Letting 'Devious' Passengers Exploit Boarding System
Indicted Democratic Congressman Accused of Taking Bribes from Mexican Banking Giant to Alter Legislation
Judge Orders Trump to Change His Behavior During Stormy Daniels' Testimony: 'I Won't Tolerate That'
Texas Farm Worker Infected with Bird Flu Had None of the Typical Influenza Signs, Instead Showed One Disturbing Symptom
See more...

Conversation