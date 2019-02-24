SECTIONS
Giant wooden troll is returning to Colorado ski town

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2018, photo, a 15-foot-high troll sculpture is under construction along a trail in Breckenridge, Colo. It became so popular that nearby homeowners complained about all the foot traffic, so it was taken down in November. On Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, Breckenridge officials announced they had reached a deal with Danish artist Thomas Dambo to rebuild the troll this spring. The location hasn't been decided. (Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News via AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 23, 2019 at 7:38pm
Modified February 23, 2019 at 7:52pm
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — A huge wooden troll will be reincarnated in a Colorado ski town, although it’s unclear what it will look like or where it will sit.

The Summit Daily reported Friday that Breckenridge officials have a deal with Danish artist Thomas Dambo to rebuild his troll this spring. It was erected beside a trail last summer for a festival, but it was so popular that nearby homeowners complained about all the foot traffic. It was taken down in November.

The troll, named Isak Heartstone, was 15 feet (4.5 meters) high.

Parts were discarded or recycled when it was removed, but some pieces were saved and will be used in the new version. Rebuilding is expected to take about a week sometime in May.

More discussions are planned to choose a location.

___

Information from: Summit Daily News, http://www.summitdaily.com/

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

