SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Google seeks tax breaks for $600M data center in Minnesota

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 10:46am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BECKER, Minn. (AP) — Google’s plan to build a $600 million wind-powered data center in central Minnesota could hinge on the tech giant’s request for officials to waive 20 years’ worth of future taxes.

Google has asked Sherburne County and the city of Becker for property tax breaks that would save the company up to $15 million, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

The tax abatement request is part of the tech company’s proposal to build a 375,000-square-foot (35,000-square-meter) data center in Becker on about 300 acres (120 hectares) owned by Xcel Energy, which would dedicate two new wind farms to power the facility. The land is located next to the Sherburne County Generating Station, a large, coal-fired plant where the Minneapolis-based utility plans to retire most of its generators.

The project would bring an estimated 50 full-time tech jobs to the area, which local officials have lauded for helping ease the transition away from a coal-based economy amid the Sherco plant’s impending closure.

Sherburne County Administrator Steve Taylor said he expects county commissioners to be open to the tax abatement request. Taylor said the county will hold public hearings on the request in March.

TRENDING: Fake News: Ocasio-Cortez Tweets Straight-Up Wrong Information About GOP Consultant

“This will generate a lot of local economic activity that will benefit not only the city and the county, but also the state and the region,” Taylor said.

Becker Mayor Tracy Bertram, who is among the project’s backers, has touted the potential economic benefits of bringing the data center to the city. She estimates it will bring more than $7 million a year to the county and attract other tech companies to invest in the area.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is reviewing the agreements between Google and Xcel Energy. The utility has requested a decision by June 30.

___

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







US airstrike in Somalia kills 35 al-Shabab extremists
UCLA enters Top 25; Baylor unanimous No. 1
AP POLL ALERT: Baylor unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 women’s hoops; UCLA joins poll at No. 25 after rally to beat Oregon
US military says airstrike in Somalia kills 35 al-Shabab extremists, not far from Ethiopian border
The Latest: Trump heads to Vietnam for 2nd summit with Kim
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×