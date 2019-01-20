‘Green Book’ takes top honor at the Producers Guild Awards

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The race-themed road trip drama “Green Book” has driven off with the top honor at the Producers Guild Awards, besting awards favorites like “Roma,” ”A Star Is Born” and “Black Panther” at the guild’s untelevised ceremony Saturday night.

Ten films were up for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award, including “BlacKkKlansman,” ”Bohemian Rhapsody,” ”Crazy Rich Asians,” ”The Favourite,” ”A Quiet Place” and “Vice”

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award winner has gone on to win the best picture Oscar 20 out of 29 times, including last year with “The Shape of Water.” The Oscar race will come into focus Tuesday when nominations are announced.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” also collected the animation award, and the Fred Rogers film “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” won for documentary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.