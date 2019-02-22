SECTIONS
Ground-breaking electric Chevrolet Volt runs out of juice

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 2:33pm
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors has stopped making the Chevrolet Volt, a ground-breaking electric car with a gasoline backup motor.

The last Volt rolled off the assembly line at a Detroit factory with little ceremony on Tuesday.

The Volt never caught on with U.S. consumers, who now prefer SUVs and trucks. GM sold fewer than 20,000 Volts per year since the car made its debut in late 2010.

The Volt could go about 50 miles on battery power before a small gas-engine generator kicked in.

The car led to advances in battery technology, clearing the way for the Volt’s successor, the Chevy Bolt. The Bolt can go 238 miles on a single electric charge.

Ground-breaking electric Chevrolet Volt runs out of juice
