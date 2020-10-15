Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Hall of Fame Member of Legendary NFL Dynasty Dies at 68

In this Nov. 18, 1984, file photo, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Fred Dean (74) brings down Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Steve DeBerg (17) for a loss during the first half of their NFL game at Candlestick Park, in San Francisco. Dean, the fearsome pass rusher who was a key part of the launch of the San Francisco 49ers' dynasty, has died. He was 68.Eric Risberg / APIn this Nov. 18, 1984, file photo, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Fred Dean (74) brings down Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Steve DeBerg (17) for a loss during the first half of their NFL game at Candlestick Park, in San Francisco. Dean, the fearsome pass rusher who was a key part of the launch of the San Francisco 49ers' dynasty, has died. He was 68. (Eric Risberg / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published October 15, 2020 at 6:17am
P Share Print

Fred Dean, the fearsome pass rusher who was a key part of the launch of the San Francisco 49ers’ dynasty, has died. He was 68.

His death on Wednesday night was confirmed Thursday by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Dean was hospitalized last week with the coronavirus and was on a ventilator and in intensive care, according to former teammate Dwight Hicks.

Dean was an undersized pass rusher who began his career as a second-round pick with the San Diego Chargers in 1975 and ended it in the Hall of Fame after being named an All-Pro twice and making four Pro Bowls.

Dean was an All-Pro for the Chargers in 1980, but had his biggest impact after being traded to San Francisco during the 1981 season.

TRENDING: Jim Acosta Accidentally Admits CNN 'Sucks' in Pathetic Comeback Attempt

“While it cannot be said that Fred Dean’s greatness as an NFL player began when he came to the 49ers in 1981, I can say as the owner of the team that the greatness of the 49ers began with Fred Dean’s arrival in San Francisco,” former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo said when he introduced Haley at his Hall of Fame induction.

Dean’s career in San Diego ended in a contract dispute in 1981, and he was traded to San Francisco in October.

Was Dean one of the greatest pass rushers of all time?

He credited the trade for reviving his career.

“I actually stepped on the other side for a minute, breathed in the air, looked at it as a rainbow,” he said before being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“I made it to the other side of the rainbow. For me, that was the pot of gold. It was a different lifestyle for me altogether. I felt free to perform once I got there.”

The Niners were just starting to take off under coach Bill Walsh and quarterback Joe Montana, and Dean was the final piece they needed to become champions.

The Niners were 3-2 when Dean arrived with hopes of ending an eight-year playoff drought. After only a couple of practices, Dean played his first game with the Niners just days after arriving against Dallas.

RELATED: Rash of New COVID Cases Throws NFL Into Limbo

“Bill Walsh told me they hadn’t beat ‘em in a while,” Dean recalled. “It was in the paper and everything about how they had not. For me, it was a platform for me to prove a point, that I still had it and could do it.”

He did just that, dominating Dallas’ offensive line in a 45-14 win that proved to be the difference in giving San Francisco home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Sacks were not an official statistic yet, but Dean reportedly had 2 1/2 in that game, as well as several other pressures and penalties drawn.

San Francisco then won the rematch with the Cowboys three months later in the NFC title game 28-27 thanks to “The Catch” by Dwight Clark on a pass from Montana. The Niners won their first Super Bowl two weeks later against Cincinnati.

Dean played four more seasons in San Francisco, winning a second Super Bowl following the 1984 season.

Dean had seven sacks, 93 tackles and four fumble recoveries in his rookie year. His career sacks total near 100, but the number is unofficial because sacks were not an official NFL statistic until 1982.

Unofficially, he had 15½ sacks in 1978. He contributed 12 sacks in 11 games with the 49ers in 1981. His career best was 17½ in 1983, including a then-NFL record six in one game against New Orleans.

“He exemplified many of the values learned from this great game — commitment, integrity, courage — over the course of his life,” Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said.

Dean was inducted into the shrine in 2008.

“I could consider it being born by the Chargers but having a renewal life with the 49ers,” Dean said in his Hall of Fame speech.

“And being with the 49ers, I found that on the other side of that bridge, on the other side was my rainbow, the true ending of a rainbow. Not financially, but with all the people there.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Kamala Harris' Campaign Activities Grind To a Halt After 2 Positive COVID Tests
Hall of Fame Member of Legendary NFL Dynasty Dies at 68
A Deep Dive Into the Murky Waters of the Biden Email Saga
Trump Admin Brings Home Americans Held Captive by Iran-Backed Militants
22 Killed in Day of Attacks by Islamist Rebels in War-Torn African Nation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×