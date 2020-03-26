Saints QB Drew Brees Steps Up Big Time as Coronavirus Hits Louisiana Hard, Donates $5 Million

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife are donating $5 million to coronavirus relief efforts in Louisiana.

The Super Bowl winner made the announcement Thursday on Instagram.

“Brittany and I are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020. The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time,” Brees wrote.

“After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need,” he continued.

“Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together,” the Texas native concluded in his post, which also included an image declaring that Louisiana is his “Home.”

Lousiana Gov. John Bel Edwards publicly thanked Brees on Twitter.

“Thank you, @drewbrees. On behalf of the Great State of Louisiana, we are all grateful for your family’s support and generosity through this trying time. We are one Louisiana and we will get through this, together,” the governor wrote.

Thank you, @drewbrees. On behalf of the Great State of Louisiana, we are all grateful for your family’s support and generosity through this trying time. We are one Louisiana and we will get through this, together. #lagov #whodat https://t.co/aTdgBFGp0o — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 26, 2020

Athletes across the sports world have shown acts of kindness in the weeks since the coronavirus outbreak captured America’s collective attention, but Brees’ $5 million pledge is unparalleled and shows what a big heart the quarterback has.

Brees, who is a devout Christian, signed a two-year extension with the Saints last week that is worth roughly $50 million, Sports Illustrated reported.

.@DrewBrees and family are committing $5M to the State of Louisiana in 2020. 🙏⚜ @Saints pic.twitter.com/3lJZlykHcy — NFL (@NFL) March 26, 2020

COVID-19 struck particularly close to home for the Saints family last week when head coach Sean Payton announced he had tested positive for the virus.

ESPN broke the news of Payton’s diagnosis.

Breaking: Saints head coach Sean Payton tested positive for the coronavirus, he told @AdamSchefter. He is the first person in the NFL world known to test positive for the virus. pic.twitter.com/FRopgzpgsG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 19, 2020

The network’s Adam Schefter reported Payton reached out to him and made the diagnosis public to encourage others to follow health warnings about the coronavirus.

“Sean Payton said he came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly. More ahead on ESPN,” Schefter wrote on Twitter.

Sean Payton said he came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly. More ahead on ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

Payton told CBS Sports Wednesday that he is now feeling much better.

“I was cleared yesterday,” Payton said. “It was quite a process. You spend a lot of time trying to learn as much as you can about it. You see it on the news 24/7.”

Payton told CBS he has been free of fever for close to 10 days, and added, “I’ve been fortunate. … I’m feeling a lot better.”

