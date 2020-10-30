Login
SECTIONS
News Sports
P Share Print

Herb Adderley, NFL Legend with 6 Titles, Dies at 81

Herb Adderley, the Hall of Fame cornerback who joined the NFL as a running back and became part of a record six championship teams with the Packers and Cowboys, has died. He was 81.@AroundTheNFL / TwitterHerb Adderley, the Hall of Fame cornerback who joined the NFL as a running back and became part of a record six championship teams with the Packers and Cowboys, has died. He was 81. (@AroundTheNFL / Twitter)

By The Associated Press
Published October 30, 2020 at 11:12am
P Share Print

Herb Adderley, the Hall of Fame cornerback who joined the NFL as a running back and became part of a record six championship teams with the Packers and Cowboys, has died. He was 81.

His nephew Nasir Adderley, a safety for the Los Angeles Chargers, tweeted news of his uncle’s death and called him a “unique soul who has had such an incredible influence on my life.”

Herb Adderley played in four of the first six Super Bowls and won five NFL championships with Green Bay and one with Dallas during his 12-year career.

But he was always a Packer at heart.

“I’m the only man with a Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl ring who doesn’t wear it. I’m a Green Bay Packer,” Adderley said in the book “Distant Replay,” a memoir by former Packers teammate Jerry Kramer.

TRENDING: Biden Lets the Truth Slip, Introduces Himself as 'Kamala's Running Mate'

Along with former teammates Fuzzy Thurston and Forrest Gregg, Adderley is one of three players in pro football history to play on six championship teams.

He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980.

Born on June 8, 1939, in Philadelphia, Adderley was a three-sport star in high school. He excelled at running back at Michigan State and was the 12th pick of the 1961 draft.

He came to training camp expecting to compete for a starting job against future Hall of Fame running backs Jim Taylor and Paul Hornung.

Midway through the season, Packers coach Vince Lombardi switched Adderley to defense to replace injured starter Hank Gremminger.

The move paid immediate dividends.

Adderley’s speed and instincts made him a quick learner at his new position, and he quickly became a stalwart of Green Bay’s secondary.

RELATED: NFL Legend Brett Favre Endorses Trump for Re-Election

Adderley intercepted 48 passes, returning them for 1,046 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Adderley had a career-best seven interceptions in 1962. He led the league in interceptions in 1965 and 1969.

Adderley also returned kickoffs in all but the final year of his career with the Packers, averaging over 25 yards per return.

In the early days of televised football, Adderley made his appearances count and is most remembered for his postseason contributions.

He was a member of all five of Lombardi’s NFL title teams and played in the first two Super Bowls.

In the second Super Bowl in 1968, he returned an interception 60 yards for the clinching touchdown over the Raiders.

“I was too stubborn to switch him to defense until I had to,” Lombardi said. “Now when I think of what Adderley means to our defense, it scares me to think of how I almost mishandled him.”

Adderley played in two more Super Bowls with Dallas in 1971 and 1972, winning his sixth title with the Cowboys in his final season.

He was an All-Pro seven times from 1962-67 and again in 1969.

After his retirement, Adderley was a crusader for the rights of former players.

In 2007, Adderley and two other retired players filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL Players Association, alleging nonpayment of licensing fees.

He became the lead plaintiff in the case on behalf of more than 2,000 retired players who claimed the NFLPA breached licensing and marketing terms by using their images in video games, sports trading cards and other items.

The case was settled for $26.25 million in 2009.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Walmart Backs Down 1 Day After Announcing Removal of Guns, Ammo from Displays
Herb Adderley, NFL Legend with 6 Titles, Dies at 81
Violence Break Out Across Islamic World as Thousands of Muslims Protest Against Freedom of Speech
Kyle Rittenhouse Lawyers Lose Fight Against Teen's Extradition to Wisconsin
Hackers Steal Millions of Dollars from Republican Party
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×