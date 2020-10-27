It was just a few months ago that “Riverboat Ron” Rivera, the Washington Football Team’s coach, was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, and he’s been responding well to treatment.

The 58-year-old was keeping to as much of his regular routine as possible throughout the treatments, which he was receiving up to five times a week.

Thankfully, Rivera’s cancer was caught early and was “very treatable,” as the Washington Football Team revealed in a statement, according to People.

“Coach Rivera has consulted with leading doctors and oncology specialists and is establishing his treatment plan in conjunction with the team’s medical staff and his outside physicians,” the statement continued.

“Coach Rivera wishes to extend his thanks to the team doctors and athletic trainers, and all of the healthcare specialists who will be assisting him through his treatment plan.”

“In addition, Coach Rivera wishes to extend his heartfelt thanks to the Snyders, coaches, players, staff, and fans of the Washington Football Team, as well as his family for their love and support during this time.”

The team had his back, too, wishing him all the best and promising their support.

When asked earlier this month by “Good Morning America” how it was going, Rivera admitted it was difficult but things were going well, considering. He’d kept his promise to keep coaching between his treatments, even if it meant toting along IV bags on the sidelines.

“First of all, it’s who I am,” Rivera explained. “Listening to the doctors talking about how important it is to try and do as much of the routine as possible, but they also tell you, ‘Hey, be careful, listen to your body.'”

“There’s other people watching me, so I’m trying to set the example.”

On Monday, Rivera got to celebrate his final treatment at Inova Schar Cancer Institute. He walked down the hall with nurses and staff lining the way and cheering him on.

Ringing the bell marked that last round with finality, and the video has warmed the hearts of family, friends and fans who have been rooting for the coach all along.

“It’s a different kind of Victory Monday,” the Washington Football Team tweeted.

It’s a different kind of Victory Monday 💛#RiveraStrong pic.twitter.com/tgiZgOpBGC — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 26, 2020

“@RiverboatRonHC finished his last round of cancer treatment today @InovaSchar! Thank you to all the healthcare workers and staff @InovaHealth!” they tweeted in a follow-up.

“Very emotional moment for @RiverboatRonHC,” his wife, Stephanie Rivera, tweeted. “Hope others battling cancer can also look forward to ringing their bell when they complete treatment.”

With treatment completed, Rivera can focus on recovering and doing the work that he loves.

