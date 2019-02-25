High court: court can’t count vote of deceased judge

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says federal courts can’t count the vote of a judge who has died before a decision is issued.

The high court said in an unsigned opinion Monday that “federal judges are appointed for life, not for eternity.”

The case the court was ruling on involved Judge Stephen Reinhardt, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. He died on March 29, 2018 but was listed as the author of a decision issued 11 days after he died.

The court says that without Reinhardt’s vote the opinion was only approved by 5 of the 10 judges hearing the case.

The Supreme Court sent the case back to the Ninth Circuit for reconsideration. The case involved the federal Equal Pay Act.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.