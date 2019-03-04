High heat warnings go out too late in some of US, study says

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study finds even moderate heat sends Northerners to the hospital.

The results suggest that government warnings of dangerously high temperatures are coming too late in some parts of the U.S.

The study by government researchers looked at heat-related hospital stays in 22 states over a decade.

They found an uptick in hospital admissions for heat problems long before alerts go out in northern, generally cooler states. And that’s happening at lower temperatures than in the toastier South, where people are more accustomed to the heat.

The study is in Monday’s Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.