High heat warnings go out too late in some of US, study says

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 3:25pm
Modified March 4, 2019 at 3:28pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study finds even moderate heat sends Northerners to the hospital.

The results suggest that government warnings of dangerously high temperatures are coming too late in some parts of the U.S.

The study by government researchers looked at heat-related hospital stays in 22 states over a decade.

They found an uptick in hospital admissions for heat problems long before alerts go out in northern, generally cooler states. And that’s happening at lower temperatures than in the toastier South, where people are more accustomed to the heat.

The study is in Monday’s Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

