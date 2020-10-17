Login
Lifestyle News
'Home Improvement' Actor Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Alleged Assault and Strangulation

Zachazry Ty Bryan mugshot.Eugene, Oregon, Police Department via APFormer child actor Zachary Ty Bryan, who played in the 1990s sitcom "Home Improvement," is pictured in a booking photo released by the Eugene, Oregon, police department. (Eugene, Oregon, Police Department via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published October 17, 2020 at 11:38am
Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sitcom “Home Improvement,” was arrested in Oregon and faces charges of strangulation and assault.

The Eugene Police Department said officers were dispatched to a North Eugene apartment Friday night on a report of a physical dispute.

They found Bryan, 39, sitting outside and his girlfriend, 27, at a neighboring apartment.

Bryan reportedly assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and took her phone away when she tried to call 911, police said.

The woman declined medical assistance.

Bryan was booked into Lane County jail after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Efforts to obtain a comment from Bryan representative were unsuccessful.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Law enforcement was “dispatched to report of a physical dispute at a north Eugene home after neighbors called,” a spokesperson for Eugene Police Department told E! News.

“An investigation found that during the dispute, Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim’s phone from her when she tried to call 911,” the spokesperson added.

“The victim declined medics. Bryan was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Lane County Jail.”

According to E! News, the night of the alleged assault, the actor shared a post on his Instagram where he wrote “Good night.”

The actor’s account appears to have since been disabled or removed from the platform.

On Oct. 1, Bryan had announced his separation from his longtime wife, Carly Matros.

Home Improvement” was a huge hit with television audiences for much of its 1991-1999 run, and helped launch the career of Tim Allen, one of the few outspoken conservatives in the entertainment world.

In a 2018 interview with “Fox & Friends,” Bryan said conservatives in Hollywood stay under the radar in the largely liberal industry.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
