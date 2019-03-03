House Judiciary committee to request Trump-related documents

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House committee that would be in charge of impeachment says the committee will request documents on Monday from more than 60 people from President Donald Trump’s administration, family and business as it begins investigations.

Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York says the House Judiciary Committee’s inquiries are intended “to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power.”

Nadler isn’t calling the inquiry an impeachment investigation but tells ABC’s ‘This Week” that House Democrats now in the majority are simply doing “our job to protect the rule of law” after Republicans during the first two years of Trump’s term were “shielding the president from any property accountability.”

He says “we’re far from making decisions” about impeachment.

